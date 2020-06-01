Jack Lee Riley
73, Of Newport, Kentucky passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jack was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. He was the proud owner of Fort Mitchell Barber in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky for 43 years where his customers were like his second family. Jack served in the Navy during the Vietnam Era and was a member of The American Legion Post 20. He also enjoyed working on houses and taking care of his properties, spending time with his family whom he loved dearly and going on trips to the ocean. Jack was known for being a kind, caring, funny and protective of the people he loved. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Thelma Riley; his brother, Larry Riley and his son, Jack Riley Jr. Jack is survived by his wife of 53 years Peggy Riley; his children, Shelly Riley, Marcus Riley (Jen); his grandchildren, Megan, Julie, Marcus Jr., Jenna, Bradley, Andora, Nicholas; great grandchildren, Mahaila, Caleb, Callie, and soon to arrive great grandchild; his siblings, Earlene Szabo (Rudy), Jimmy Riley (Rita), Donna Riley, Dave Riley and many family and friends. A visitation and funeral service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral home on Friday June 5, 2020 with the burial to follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be left at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com and a live stream of the service will be held at 1pm on the site. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to be servicing the Riley Family at this time.




