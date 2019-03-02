|
|
Jack Macke
Ft. Thomas - Jack Macke, 89, of Ft. Thomas, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019. He was born in Covington, KY on February 6, 1930 and married the love of his life, Mary Carol Macke, on October 1, 1955. Together they raised 5 girls and spoiled 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Jack was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School. He excelled in baseball, pitching 2 consecutive shutouts in the 1949 state baseball tournament. He was voted the tournament MVP. Jack also served in the army during the Korean War. Afterwards, he signed with the Cincinnati Reds and was assigned to the Lockport Reds. Following his baseball career, he went into sales, where he became a Regional Manager for the Warren Featherbone Company - selling baby clothes. He also started his own baby clothes company, Leah Boutique, named after one of his daughters. Jack loved golf and spent many winters in their condo in Florida with great friends and family. He was a devout Catholic who always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. He is survived by his 5 children: Carol Davidson (John), Mimi Slayton (Bernie), Terri Bowdy (Bill), Mary Kay Schoepf (Doug), and Peggy Broering (Craig); 15 grandchildren: Jennifer Pospisil (Alex), Chase Davidson, Chris Slayton, Leah Reese (Steven) , Evan Slayton, Bill Bowdy, Maria Bowdy (deceased), Michael Bowdy, Ashley Bowdy, Melanie Schoepf, Patrick Schoepf, Brian Schoepf, Jack Schoepf, Paige Broering, Drew Broering; and 2 great grandchildren: Joshua Reese, Hannah Reese. There will be a visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY, on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, OH on Tuesday, March 5, at 9:30 a.m. The burial will follow Mass at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials can be made to St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, OH. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019