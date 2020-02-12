Services
Bellevue - Jack Martin Hathcock, 90, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020. Jack was a Korean War Veteran who served in the Army. His parents were Millard Noah and Margaret Anne (nee Lollis) Hathcock, and his sister was Patricia Ann Hathcock. Jack was a beloved friend and neighbor -- a wonderful storyteller with a wealth of knowledge on a myriad of subjects. Private services. Condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home.
