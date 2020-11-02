Jack McDaniel
Cincinnati - Jack McDaniel passed away October 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis McDaniel, his children Cristie Statler, John (Christine) McDaniel, stepdaughters Cindy (Vic) Rizzo, Cathy Nicodemus (Greg Barnes), stepson John (Mary) Mercer. Proud grandfather of Ryan (Karen) Whitaker, Justin (Jennifer) Barnes, Katy (Bobby) Kwan, Jenny Statler, Sarah (Greg) Vitolo, Kristin Rizzo (Kevin Burke), Jacob (Alaina) Mercer, Ben Mercer, Damian McDaniel, Christopher McDaniel. Special papaw to 11 great grandchildren. Jack was a barber at Valleydale Barber Shop for 55 years. His smile, his laugh, his stories, and his ever-present coffee cup will never be forgotten. A private family service will be held at Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, with internment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital at www.cincinnatichildrens.org/donate