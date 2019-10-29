Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
3425 Harrison Ave
Cheviot, OH 45211
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
810 Neeb Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
810 Neeb Rd.
View Map
Jack R. Kolhoff Obituary
Jack R. Kolhoff

Delhi Twp. - Beloved son of the late Robert and Mildred Kolhoff, dear cousin of Arnold (Patti) Sandman, Mary (Paul) Blessing, many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. Passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Rd. from 10AM until time of funeral mass at 11AM. Memorials may be made to Elder High School. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
