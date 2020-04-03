|
|
Jack Russell Storm
Dear father of Russell (Kim), Bill (Julie), his most beloved daughter Julie Storm Rubenacker, Jesse (Jamie) Storm and the late Brady Storm. Loving grandfather of Marina, Miles, Jack, Janie, and Falcon. Brother of the late Earl Storm, Evelyn Rowekamp, Leland "Sonny" Storm, Lillian Baldwin, Carla Sue Harness. Uncle of Ruth Mathis and also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Jack passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 83. Private funeral service to be held. Jack was a member of the American Legion Post #318. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020