Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Jack Schaaf Obituary
Jack Schaaf

Taylor Mill - Jack Thornton Schaaf, age 88, of Taylor Mill, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He graduated from New Albany High School and Purdue University before joining the United States Army. Jack went on to have a career with the IRS as a budget analyst and retired in 1987. He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Virginia Moore Schaaf; children, Jeff Schaaf (Connie) and Jennifer Vonderhaar (Doug); grandchildren, John Schaaf (Mariem), Ellen Schaaf and Marissa Vonderhaar. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Fort Wright, KY 41017) from 11:00 AM until the funeral service begins at 1:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park (Erlanger, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to the Salvation Army 1806 Scott Blvd. P.O. Box 12387 Covington, KY 41012. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 22, 2019
