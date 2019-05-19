Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine St.
Carthage, OH
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine St.
Carthage, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Church
Reading, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Theis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Theis


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jack Theis Obituary
Jack Theis

Cincinnati - THEIS, Jack R. Beloved husband of the late Louise Theis (nee Kasselmann). Dear father of John A. (Joni) Theis, Linda Kibblewhite, Amy (the late Ted) Gay-Brown, Mike (Cathy) Theis, Kathy (Bobby) Hogeback and Marilyn Theis. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Brother of, Shirley Nieters, , Elaine Schuette, Dick Theis, and the late Janet Bronner, Mary Jean Rowekamp, Dorothy Thamann, and Carol Kelly. Member of St. Pat's K of C #1747. Jack passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 87. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Sunday, May 19, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Knights of Columbus Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Reading. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Home, 10722 Wyscarver Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now