Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Richwood Cemetery,
Richwood, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack W. Armstrong


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jack W. Armstrong Obituary
Jack W. Armstrong

Burlington - Jack Walls Armstrong, 93 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born on July 12, 1926, in Ludlow, Kentucky to his late parents, Henry Armstrong and Ollie Walls Armstrong. He is also preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Ava Joyce Armstrong Pelley. Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 73 years, Mary K. Shields Armstrong; sons, Ken Armstrong (Tonja) and Robin Armstrong; his brother, Henry Clinton Armstrong; his sister, Eva May Armstrong Covey; and several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. Jack was a sports enthusiast, when he was younger, he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and golf. He also enjoyed cutting his grass. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. His life continued to be one of dedicated service. He served on the Boone County Fair Board and the Church of the Nazarene in various leadership capacities. He was also a proud Kentucky Colonel. Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 20. 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Richwood Cemetery, Richwood, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jack's name are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Foundation (Hospice), 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now