Jack W. Armstrong
Burlington - Jack Walls Armstrong, 93 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born on July 12, 1926, in Ludlow, Kentucky to his late parents, Henry Armstrong and Ollie Walls Armstrong. He is also preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Ava Joyce Armstrong Pelley. Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 73 years, Mary K. Shields Armstrong; sons, Ken Armstrong (Tonja) and Robin Armstrong; his brother, Henry Clinton Armstrong; his sister, Eva May Armstrong Covey; and several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. Jack was a sports enthusiast, when he was younger, he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and golf. He also enjoyed cutting his grass. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. His life continued to be one of dedicated service. He served on the Boone County Fair Board and the Church of the Nazarene in various leadership capacities. He was also a proud Kentucky Colonel. Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 20. 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Richwood Cemetery, Richwood, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jack's name are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Foundation (Hospice), 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 19, 2019