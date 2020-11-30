Jack W. Robinson
Covington - Jack W. Robinson 98 years of age passed away Thursday , November 26, 2020 peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. Jack was an Army WWII Veteran and retired from Ford Motor Company. Jack was the loving husband of the late Alma J. Robinson. Loving father of Sharon Roberts (Tom), Sue Burt (George), and Brent Robinson. He had eight brothers and two sisters preceded him in death. Loving grandpa of seven, five great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Services were private. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright handled the arrangements. Memorials donations can be made to: Alzheimer's Association
644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com