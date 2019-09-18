Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
7 Court Place
Newport, OH
View Map
Ft. Thomas - Jack W. "Skip" Slaline, 75, of Fort Thomas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Skip retired as the Vice President with CIT Group, Inc. He was the President of Pendleton County Country Club and was an avid golfer. Skip loved playing tennis, bowling, baseball and cards. He was an avid UK fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth (nee Thomas) Slaline. Skip is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Sharon "Cheri" (nee Harrod) Slaline. Memorial Service will be held at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church (Newport), 7 Court Place, on Sunday (Sept. 22) at 1:00 pm with Fr. Matthew Young officiating. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at the fellowship hall at church. Entombment of cremains will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Special condolences may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
