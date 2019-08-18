Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Ft. Wright, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
Ft. Wright, KY
Jack Wagner


1928 - 2019
Jack Wagner Obituary
Jack Wagner

Park Hills - Jack Wagner, 91, of Park Hills, passed away Wednesday August 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare of Ft. Thomas. He was a retired dental ceramist with Lochhead Lab in Newport, a member of St. Agnes Church and a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 ½ years, Rita H. Knochelman Wagner, and his parents, John F. and Stella Cox Wagner. Survivors include sons, John A. (Janice) Wagner of Cincinnati, Stephen J. (Vickie) Wagner of Naples, FL and Gary R. (Cheryl) Wagner of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Katie Wagner, John J. (Amy) Wagner and Rachael Blackburn; 2 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 19th at St. Agnes Church, Ft. Wright with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Entombment at St. Stephens Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011 or Sisters of Notre Dame 1601 Dixie Hwy. Park Hills, KY 41011. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Online guest book at www. middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
