Jack Wenstrup
Hyde Park - Frank John "Jack" Wenstrup, age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, at home surrounded in prayer with his family. He was born March 29, 1932, in Cincinnati, preceded in death by his parents Edward J. and Mary (Macklin) Wenstrup, brother Ted and sister Mary Ann Rebold. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School in 1950 and Rochester Junior College in Minnesota in 1952. He spent his career as a Master Optician for 67 years and taught optics to the Ophthalmology Residency program at the University of Cincinnati. He was a founding member of Mt. Lookout Swim Club. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Joan Carletti Wenstrup. He was a loving father to Cyndy (the late Al) Hazlewood, Terri (Michael) Hinckley, Brad (Monica) Wenstrup, Jay (Beth) Wenstrup, Amy (Mike) Castellini. Also survived by 13 wonderful grandchildren and 7 beautiful great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday May 8th at St. Mary Church Hyde Park, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. with Mass of Christian Burial following at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to International Foundation for CDKL5 Research, PO Box 926, Wadsworth, OH 44282. Online condolences may be made at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019