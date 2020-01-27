Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Inc
5245 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
(859) 356-9565
Jack Wilde

Independence - Jack Wilde, age 91, of Independence passed away Saturday morning, January 25, 2020. He retired after 21 years as a Maintenance Supervisor at the VA Hospital. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church and Irish Rovers. He belonged to the Snow Birds Bowling League. He was pre-deceased by his wife-Lorna Ruef Wilde; sister Ann Arnold; brothers Walt and Everett Wilde. He is survived by two daughters Barbara Amand and Kristina (Gregory) Schwartz. Eight grandchildren- Joseph (Rachael) Schwartz, Benjamin (Cori) Schwartz, Anne (Kyle) Bohannon, Adam (Kelly) Arnett, Amy (Bill) Hahnel, Matthew Arnett, Molly (Andrew) Farler and Sarah (Paul) Mason; fourteen great-grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and many other family and friends. Visitation 9-10:30 followed by Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 Saturday, February 1, 2020 all at St. Patrick Church, 3280 Mills Road, Taylor Mill. Interment at St. Cecilia Cemetery.

Memorials to , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203

SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020
