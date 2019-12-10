Resources
Cincinnati - Jack Williams was the loving husband to Cheryl Williams; dear father to Julie (Jeff) Zimmer, Jamie Williams and Jennifer (Robert) Ostertag; beloved grandfather to Sylvia, Sophia, Claire and Kate. Jack passed away on December 8, 2019 at the age of 70. Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Grace Covenant Church, 6420 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, OH 45248 beginning at 5:00pm until time of service at 7:00pm. Entombment will Friday, December 13, 2019 beginning at 10:30am at Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
