Jackie Kilburn Jr.
Jackie Kilburn, Jr.

Newport - Jackie Kilburn, Jr., 44, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was a Newport High School graduate and he loved to listen to music. Jackie was born January 27, 1976 in Fort Thomas, KY to Jackie Kilburn, Sr. and Donna (nee: Miller) Kilburn. He was preceded in death by his Father. Jackie is survived by his Mother, Donna Kilburn, Sister, Angie Kilburn, Nieces, Jacklyn Powers & Heather Kilburn, Great Niece, Amelia Kilburn, Great Nephew, Hector Martinez Kilburn. Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street, Newport, KY. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12:00 pm, at the funeral home, with Rev. Rob Roy officiating. Burial will take place in the Kilburn Family Cemetery in Falmouth, Kentucky. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Memories & Condolences
