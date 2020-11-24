Jackie Parr
Cincinnati - Jackie Lynn Parr (nee Wilkerson), 64 of Cincinnati passed away on November 22, 2020. Born February 21, 1956 to Curtis W. and Virginia Wilkerson. Graduating Norwood High School Class of '74. She worked at EBTH, retiring in 2019. Jackie is survived by loving son Jared Parr; sisters Jennifer Wermuth and Janna Wilkerson; niece Danielle Odle, nephew Josh Wermuth. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Curtis Michael Wilkerson and her dog Ruby girl. Visitation will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm. until 8:00 pm. at Staley Funeral Home 7140 Plainfield Rd. Deer Park, OH. A private entombment will take place in the Rest Haven Burial Park. Online condolences can be given at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
