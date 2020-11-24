1/1
Jackie Parr
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Parr

Cincinnati - Jackie Lynn Parr (nee Wilkerson), 64 of Cincinnati passed away on November 22, 2020. Born February 21, 1956 to Curtis W. and Virginia Wilkerson. Graduating Norwood High School Class of '74. She worked at EBTH, retiring in 2019. Jackie is survived by loving son Jared Parr; sisters Jennifer Wermuth and Janna Wilkerson; niece Danielle Odle, nephew Josh Wermuth. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Curtis Michael Wilkerson and her dog Ruby girl. Visitation will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm. until 8:00 pm. at Staley Funeral Home 7140 Plainfield Rd. Deer Park, OH. A private entombment will take place in the Rest Haven Burial Park. Online condolences can be given at www.strawserfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
(513) 791-9357
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved