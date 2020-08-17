1/1
Jacob Allen Trapp
1997 - 2020
Jacob Allen Trapp

Burlington - Jacob Allen Trapp was born August 4, 1997 to Charlie C. and Rhonda (nee: Louden) Trapp. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rhonda Louden. Jacob is survived by his loving father and mother, Charlie and Neva Trapp. Brothers, Russell (Samantha) Trapp, Xavier (Caitlyn) Campbell, sisters, Dominique (Logan) Thomas, Charity (Russell) Reynolds and Katelyn Trapp. He also leaves behind his grandparents, Charlie and Susie Trapp, Russell Louden, Jim and Brenda Vaught, Bobby and Barbara Begley, and Paris Valentour along with 5 nephews, 3 nieces and girlfriend, Harlind Hill. Jacob was a shy quite little boy. In spite of his shyness he always had a lot of friends. Other kids always wanted to play with Jacob. That magnetism carries over into adulthood. He loved hanging out with his friends and his nieces and nephews. He was the fun uncle. He liked tractors, lawn mowers, four wheelers, cars, trucks, motorcycles. Anything that he could work on and make it go. He had become very confident young man. He was working for Rector Excavating as a heavy equipment operator. He met a beautiful young girl named Harlind and was enjoying life to the fullest. Jacob was a member of Belleview Baptist Church. Tragically his life came to an end on August 12, 2020. Our hearts are breaking and we are lost for words. Jacob was a loving son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend to many. On behalf of our family we would like to express out deepest gratitude for all the prayers , messages, visits and all the love and support you have shown to us and the family during this difficult time. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington, KY. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11am to 12pm with funeral services to follow at 12pm and burial at Belleview Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to charity of donor's choice. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and intimacy of funerals, attending guests are strongly encouraged to wear facial masks, to observe social distancing, and be prepared to wait due to capacity restrictions. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
AUG
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
AUG
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
