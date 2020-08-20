1/1
Jacob Cody "Jake" Kitts
Jacob Cody "Jake" Kitts

Erlanger - 36 of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Jacob graduated from Scott High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where he served in Afghanistan and the Philippines. He then flew drones for a private contracting company. One of Jacob's final acts was to help others by being an organ donor. Jacob's final wish was that he made you laugh. He is survived by his children Mackenzie Quinn Kitts and Jensen Cooper Kitts; parents Jack and Rhonda Kitts; brother Chad (Kelly) Kitts; uncles Gary (Petra) Roberts, Kerry (Carol) Kitts; aunt Melinda (Bill) McBee; nieces and nephews Christian Roberts, Kara (Mitchell) Foltz, Kali Kitts and Chaz (Dani) Kitts; many extended family members and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5 pm until Memorial Service at 7 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial contributions suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
