Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob McIntosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Craig McIntosh

Add a Memory
Jacob Craig McIntosh Obituary
Jacob Craig McIntosh

Berry, Kentucky - Jacob Craig McIntosh, 31 of Berry, Kentucky passed away on December 19, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jacob was born March 17, 1988 in Edgewood, Kentucky. Jacob worked as a maintenance technician for Peter Cremer North America Co., Cincinnati, Ohio. He loved working on cars, watching the Bengals and playing with his kids. He was a proud United States Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn McIntosh. Jacob is survived by his mother, Joyce (nee Qualls) and step-father Jimmy Tippitt, sister, Andrea (Scott) Atkins, brother, Brian (Kym) McIntosh, daughters, Rylee McIntosh, and Camryn McIntosh, The Love of his Life, Michelle Prewitt, his bonus children, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Highland Cemetery, Ft Mitchell, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the . Special condolences and memories may be given at ww.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -