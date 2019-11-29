|
Jacob Margolen
Ludlow - Jacob N. Margolen, 67, of Ludlow, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence. Jake was the owner of Herm's Grocery Store in Ludlow. He took over the business after the sudden death of his father, Herm Margolen. Herm's Grocery was known for its excellent meat and friendly neighborhood service. Jake dedicated his life to his wife, children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing and going to Lake Cumberland. Jake was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Colleen Margolen (2017). Survivors include his daughters, Marcy Margolen of Bromley, Molly Margolen of Ludlow; brothers, Gary (Debbie) Margolen of Petersburg, Louis (Jeannine) Margolen of Perry Park, Herman (Alice) Margolen of Ludlow, Charles (Rose) Margolen of Villa Hills and 2 grandchildren. Visitation is on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ludlow Elementary School, 525 Elm Street, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016 or Ludlow Vets, 830 Elm Street, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016.
Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019