Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
the Northrup home
2458 Jackson Pike
Batavia, OH
Jacob Northrup


1939 - 2019
Jacob Northrup Obituary
Jacob Northrup

Union Township - Jacob J. Northrup, 80, of Union Township., passed away on September 27, 2019. Born January 17, 1939, to the late Jacob A. Northrup and Beatrice Nesbitt. Husband of the late Mary Sue Northrup. Father of Megan Northrup, and Jacob Quintin Northrup (Laurie). Grandfather of Benjamin Moore, Summit Northrup, Chelsea Walters, Kate Walters, and Jake Walters. Brother of Jerry Nesbitt (Chris). A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM at the Northrup home at 2458 Jackson Pike Batavia, OH 45103.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
