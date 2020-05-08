Jacob Richard Wirtz
2018 - 2020
Jacob Richard Wirtz

Cincinnati - Jacob Richard Wirtz, 1, of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully in his mother's arms on May 7th, 2020 after a long battle with Infantile Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Jacob was born June 15th, 2018 to proud parents, Bryan and Julie Wirtz. Jacob immediately made everyone fall in love with his beautiful smile and personality. After his diagnosis at five months old, Jacob spent much of his young life in the hospital. He fought and persevered through treatments, including many chemotherapies, CAR-T and a bone marrow transplant. Jacob adored his sister, Clara and always found joy when reunited with her after a hospital stay. Jacob loved all things water, bubbles, car rides and walks with daddy, chips, Dory & Nemo, and Gaga. Jacob loved being outside. He spent most of his life inside in insolation and never wasted a sunny or rainy day that he could play in fresh air. Jake befriended many of the Cincinnati Children's CBDI staff, and to them we want to say thank you for loving and caring for "baby Jake". Jacob is survived by his parents, Bryan and Julie (nee Oberschmidt) Wirtz. His sister, Clara Wirtz. Maternal grandparents, Rick and Diana (nee Weinheimer) Oberschmidt. Paternal grandparents, Bob and Janice (nee Jeren) Wirtz. Maternal great-grandmother, Jane (nee Vollman) Oberschmidt. His aunts and uncles; Paul & Jennifer (nee Oberschmidt) Stoehr, Lynn Oberschmidt, Michael & Nina Oberschmidt, Rob & Alex Wirtz. Cousins; Luke, Matthew and Eleanor Stoehr and Daphne Wirtz. A private service for the immediate family of Jacob will be held on Wednesday, May 13th at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home. Following the service, Jacob will be laid to rest at Guardian Angels Cemetery. Extended family and friends are welcome to join the funeral procession from the funeral home to the cemetery for the committal service. Please visit rohdefuneral.com for additional information if you would like to join the procession. Due to the pandemic, all will be invited to a Memorial Mass celebrating Jacob's life, to be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts may be sent to Cincinnati Children's for the Oncology Department in honor of Jacob via mail to: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, In Memory of Jacob Wirtz - Oncology Department, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202, or online via https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/giving/gifts/tribute.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Rosemary and Darryl Dobransky
Family
May 8, 2020
Our hearts break for you and your family. There are no words. God Bless.
Meg & Mike Collier
May 8, 2020
We will continue to keep your sweet family in our prayers!
Alison Roberts
Friend
May 8, 2020
To the entire Wirtz and Oberschmidt Families,
You are in our hearts and prayers in this most difficult time. May peace come in knowing your precious little Jacob is pain free and resting in the arms of Jesus.
The Neyer Family
Karen Neyer
Friend
May 8, 2020
Sending your family our thoughts and prayers.
John and Janet Gleason
Friend
May 8, 2020
This amazing little warrior touched everyones life that he came in contact with..remembering his sweet smile and courage will be his legacy! Julie,Bryan,Clara and your families , you will be forever in our thoughts and prayers. Love you, the Sims family
Janie Sims
Friend
May 8, 2020
None of us will ever understand any of this. He was a precious little guy who is being held by God now. He is your angel and will be in in heart Forever.
Mike and Sue Haag
Friend
May 8, 2020
While Jake may not be physically be with us, his smile and presence will never leave us.
Brien & Alex Dulle
Friend
May 8, 2020
First birthday party
Jake had a great birthday celebration.
Maureen Brenner
May 8, 2020
We are praying for you all.
Maureen Brenner
Family
