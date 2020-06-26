Jacob Sebastian
Cincinnati - Jacob Sebastian,19, passed away on June 24th after an accident weeks earlier. Visitation Wednesday July 1st from 10:30 AM until time of service at 1 PM, all at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home. For more information and complete obituary, visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com
Cincinnati - Jacob Sebastian,19, passed away on June 24th after an accident weeks earlier. Visitation Wednesday July 1st from 10:30 AM until time of service at 1 PM, all at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home. For more information and complete obituary, visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.