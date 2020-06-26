Jacob Sebastian
Jacob Sebastian

Cincinnati - Jacob Sebastian,19, passed away on June 24th after an accident weeks earlier. Visitation Wednesday July 1st from 10:30 AM until time of service at 1 PM, all at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home. For more information and complete obituary, visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:30 - 01:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
JUL
1
Service
01:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
