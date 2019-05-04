Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Jacob T. Groh husband of the late Eulane Groh (nee Felts), beloved father of Diana (Mitchell) Moore, Tom (Debbie) Groh, Deborah (Terry) Requardt, and the late Dolores Groh, devoted brother of Pat House, Barbara Behrmann, and Sue Fugikawa, dear grandfather of Dennis, Brad, Keith, Mark, Tommy, Jason, Chrissy, Heather, Heidi, and Holly, also survived by 18 great-grandchildren. Died May 1, 2019 in Pendleton, KY, formerly of Anderson Twp. at the age of 96 years.

Prayers at T P White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. May 6, at 1 PM. Friends may visit on Mon. from 12 Noon to 1 PM. Memorials to Hosparus Health of Louisville, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 4, 2019
