Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cincinnati Club
30 Garfield Pl.
Cincinnati, OH
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Weist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Dee Weist


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jacqueline Dee Weist Obituary
Jacqueline Dee Weist

Jacqueline Dee Weist died on October 16, 2019, loving wife and mother of Chip, Chris, Beth, Amy and David, passed away at the age of 82. Born in Cincinnati on March 21th, 1937 during the Flood, she proudly graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1959, and then taught high school English. Her passion for Arts and Girl Scouts was only surpassed by her love of books and beach. Jackie is survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Service will be held at the Cincinnati Club, 30 Garfield Pl. Cincinnati, 45202 on Sunday October 27th from 3-6 PM. Please donate to the Mercantile Library or the Taft Museum and participate in a Library Book Sale, next is November 7th and 8th. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
