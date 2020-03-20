Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Foraker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Foraker

Add a Memory
Jacqueline Foraker Obituary
Jacqueline Foraker

(nee Hoffman), loving wife of the late Frederick J. Foraker. Dear mother of Chris Foraker, Julie (Harry) Green and Frederick "Rick" (Judy) Foraker. Grandmother of Andy (Anna), Alan (Jessie), Christine, Matthew and Victoria (Zach). Great-grandmother of Ainsley and Avery. Sister of the late Rose Marie Craven and the late Ann Louise Tompert. Jacqueline passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 90. Private funeral services to be held. Memorials may be made to or to Ohio Living Llanfair. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -