Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave.
Cincinnati - Jacqueline Helen Herman (née Maroules), beloved wife of the late Roy C. Herman, Sr. Loving mother of Lynn (Connie Frick) Herman, Suanne (Richard) Gettings, Pat (Albert) Sellmeyer, Nancy (Jerry Gash) Kelley, Roy C. Herman, Jr., Kelly (Steve) Raker, Joseph Herman, Joni (Vincent) Parent, John (Stephanie) Herman. Cherished grandmother of 12 and 5 great grandchildren. Loving daughter of Helen (née Smith) and Fred Maroules. Daughter-in-law to the late Thomas and Alma (Duffy) Herman. Dear sister of the late Jean (Paul) Guenther, Marion (Jerry) Riga, and the late Fred Maroules, Jr. Sister-in-law to the late Tom (Jean) Herman, the late Ed (Connie living) Herman and the late Ron Herman. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 14 at the age of 88. Jackie was a champion of many, involved in many charities and causes, including being one of the founding members of the Pregnancy Centers. Proud Graduate of the Seton High School Class of 1948, retired Deputy Clerk for the Hamilton County Courts as well as an accomplished pianist. Jackie's greatest joy came from her faith in God, family and friends, as well as her love of our great country. Visitation July 18 at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave (45238) from 5 PM to 7:30 PM. Mass of the Christian Burial, July 19 at 10 AM, St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave. 45238. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House Foundation and Pregnancy Center West. meyergeiser.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 17, 2019
