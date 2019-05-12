Services
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
1750 Chase Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
1750 Chase Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Jacqueline Knoll Obituary
Jacqueline Knoll

Cincinnati - Jacqueline E. Knoll, 80, passed away May 9, 2019. Dear grandmother of Jeremy Zang, Joel (Shelley) Zang, Jackson, Ethan and also by her daughter Kim Zloba .

Visitation will be held Tuesday May 14, 2019, from 10:00 am to 11:00 AM. At St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1750 Chase Ave. Cincinnati, OH. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Spring Grove Funeral Home. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org Donations in her memory can be made to VITASCommunityConnection.org or 513-742-6310
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019
