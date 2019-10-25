|
|
Jacqueline Linneman
Burlington - Jacqueline Louise (Carr) Linneman, 95, passed away on October 24, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Jackie, to her friends, was born and lived most of her life in Covington. She was a graduate of La Sallette Academy and was a long-time employee of Coppin's Department store and The Perfume Counter in Cincinnati. She was married to Robert Linneman (1921-1970).
A long-time friend to many, Jackie was the mother of five children and is survived by four sons, Peter, Matthew, Douglas and Andrew. 10 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Daughter Susan deceased.
Memorial donations can be made to The Parish Kitchen, PO Box 1234, Covington, KY, 41014 or Catholic Charities Diocese of Covington, 3629 Church Street, Covington, KY, 41015.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alliancefuneralhome.net.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019