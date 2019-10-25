Services
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Linneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Linneman

Add a Memory
Jacqueline Linneman Obituary
Jacqueline Linneman

Burlington - Jacqueline Louise (Carr) Linneman, 95, passed away on October 24, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Jackie, to her friends, was born and lived most of her life in Covington. She was a graduate of La Sallette Academy and was a long-time employee of Coppin's Department store and The Perfume Counter in Cincinnati. She was married to Robert Linneman (1921-1970).

A long-time friend to many, Jackie was the mother of five children and is survived by four sons, Peter, Matthew, Douglas and Andrew. 10 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Daughter Susan deceased.

Memorial donations can be made to The Parish Kitchen, PO Box 1234, Covington, KY, 41014 or Catholic Charities Diocese of Covington, 3629 Church Street, Covington, KY, 41015.

Services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alliancefuneralhome.net.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now