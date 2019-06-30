|
|
Jacqueline Miriam Davis
Edgewood - Jacqueline Davis nee: Keegan, died in her home, surrounded by family on June 28th at 74 years old. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be dearly missed by the many lives she touched. Jackie worked at the Visalia Times Delta in California, as a pre-production manager for the newspaper. She was a lover of jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles and enjoyed keeping up with current affairs. Jackie joins family in Heaven including parents, Ronald and Eloise Keegan; brother, Ronald Keegan Jr. and sister, Judith Lafazia. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Larry Davis; son, Timothy (Teresa) Davis; daughter, Jennifer Davis (Christopher Daly); sister, Beverly (Charles) Jefferds of Barrington, RI; brother-in-law, Ronald Davis (Ruth MacAlpine); and grandchildren, Mathew, Keegan, Aidan and Jacob. A private graveside service will take place at the family's convenience at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. Donations in Jackie's name can be made to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be left at linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019