Services
Stroo Funeral Home, Inc.
1095 68th Street S.E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
616-455-9280
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Grandville Cemetery
3570 Prairie St., SW
Grandville, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Westers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline R. Westers

Obituary Condolences

Jacqueline R. Westers Obituary
Jacqueline R. Westers

Cincinnati - Jacqueline R. Westers, aged 97, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Grand Rapids, MI, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Anna Westers; one brother; and four sisters. She will be lovingly remembered by many, nieces, nephews, and friends. Graveside Services in celebration of her life will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Grandville Cemetery, 3570 Prairie St., SW; Grandville, Michigan.

STROO FUNERAL HOME, Grand Rapids, MI
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now