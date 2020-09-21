Jacqueline Reekers



Florence - Jacqueline "Jackie" Louise Reekers, 90, died Friday September 18, 2020 at her Colonial Heights home in Florence, KY. Born on May 19, 1930 in Newport, KY, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Elijah and Catherine Stella Krey Gilbert.



On June 10, 1950 in Newport, KY, she was married to Arthur Edward Reekers, he preceded her in death in 2010. She was an avid reader; she enjoyed traveling, yard sailing, boating, camping, but loving her family was her greatest joy. She was a devout Catholic and faithful in serving her Lord.



Jackie leaves to celebrate her legacy, two sons: Arthur (Pamela) Reekers of Verona, KY and Michael (Janet) Reekers of Moraga, CA. Six grandchildren also survive: Melissa Reekers, Michael Reekers, Jeffery (Lisa) Reekers, Christopher Reekers, Steven Reekers and Lindsey Reekers; one great-grandchild: Ronan Wesley Reekers, along with several nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.



A mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Walton with Father Matt Cushing officiating; friends and family may visit with the family at 10:30. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Verona, KY.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's memory to: All Saints Catholic Church 62 Needmore St. Walton, KY 41094









