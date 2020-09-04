Jacqueline S. McKinley
Burlington - 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Jackie loved to play bingo and her summer vacations to Gatlinburg. She is survived by her siblings Wilma Akers, Madeline Conklin, Holly (Gaylon Sr.) Wimsatt, Mark (Deb) Schnitzler; many loving nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Penny. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest McKinley Jr. and daughter Rhonda McKinley. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10th from 10 am until Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com