Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Immuculata Church
30 Guide St.
- - Jacqueline "Jackie" (nee Newcomb) Voss devoted wife of 42 years to the late Raymond Anthony Voss. Loving mother of Raymond (Kim) Voss, Tonya (Tony) Lavatori, Sherri Hardewig, Lisa (Michael) LaRosa. Beloved grandmother "Mamaw" of Nicole Voss, Lindsey Voss, Morgan (Billy) Owen, Rachel Voss, Alex Voss, Abby Voss, Christopher (Jennifer) Roedersheimer, Ashley Roedersheimer, Brandon (Katie) Hardewig, Bridget (JR) Wood, Nicholas (Emilie) LaRosa, Ryan (Anis) LaRosa, Olivia LaRosa, Erika (Scott) Maurer and great-grandmother "GG" of Lillian Sinex, Ella Lipps, Walker Owen, Mary Kate, Cameron, and Andrew Roedersheimer, Aerilyn and Emerson Gaines, Aiden Hardewig, Jayce and Chelsea Wood, Michael and Anthony LaRosa, and Rosalie Maurer. Dear sister of Thomas (Patricia) Newcomb, Constance (the late Brad) Fullerton, Ronald "Butch" (Carolyn) Newcomb, Judith (the late Paul) Rebel, Donald (Susan) Newcomb, Joseph Newcomb (Vicki Monroe) and the late Robert "Bobby" (Denise) Newcomb. Preceded in death by her parents Mary (Oehler) and Thomas Newcomb. Loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Jackie touched lives of many. Jackie retired as a real estate agent after 38 years. Passed away peacefully with her loving children and dogs Molly and Sasha by her side March 18, 2019 at the age 77. Visitation will be Thursday March 21st from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday March 22nd 10:00 A.M. at the Holy Cross Immuculata Church, 30 Guido St., 45202. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to , P.O. Box 633597, 45263-3597. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
