Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Jacquelyn Patton Obituary
Jacquelyn Patton

Cleves - Jacquelyn A. "Jacquie" Patton (nee Eagle), 43, Mar. 14, 2019. Devoted mother of Ryan J., Allie M. & Katie A. Patton, beloved daughter of June A. (nee Kirchgessner) & the late John E. Eagle, dear sister of the late John David Eagle & Jill M. Eagle, loving aunt of John D. Eagle Jr. & gr. aunt of Emma Eagle. Also survived by aunts, uncles & cousins. Visitation Tues., Mar. 19, 9:30 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
