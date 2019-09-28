Services
Jaden Lee Casey

Jaden Lee Casey Obituary
Jaden Lee Casey, 16 of Covington, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was a Freshman at Scott High School and will always be remembered for his signature move "The Backflip". Jaden enjoyed the outdoors and working with wood and masonry.

He is survived by his father Joey (Chelsea Hensley) Casey; mother Lynette Stephens; paternal grandparents Donald and Ruth Casey; maternal grandfather Danny Stephens; sisters Hannah Lee and Jayla Casey; brother Justin Ball; his niece that is due in October; many extended family and friends who loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Angela Stephens-Binford.

A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
