Burlington - Jaime Jordan of Burlington, Ky died May of 2020 as a result of various long term health issues. Survivors include his brother Mark Jordan and his wife Sandy of Villa Hills, KY; his sister, Marty Jordan Greenlee, of Radcliff Ky: 3 nieces, 1 nephew, 1 great nephew, and 1 great niece. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Wanda Parker Jordan, originally from Covington, Ky and his father, Orbin Ray Jordan, originally from Barbourville, Ky. Jaime grew up in Villa Hills, Ky and attended Dixie High School and later graduated from Northern Ky University. For most of his career he worked for Cincom in Cincinnati as a computer analyst. Private Services are held at this time. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.









