Jake Boles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jake Boles

Warsaw, KY - Jake Boles, 65 of Warsaw, KY passed away on June 18, 2020 at UC Hospital. He loved Horses as well as Horseback riding. He was an Army Veteran. Jake was preceded in death by his Parents, Ira Boles and Cora Noble Boles. He is survived by his Sisters, Barbara Thomas and Phyllis Boles; Brothers, Ray Boles, John Boles & Tommy Boles; Several Nieces & Nephews as well as several Great Nieces & Nephews. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the service at 12 noon. An Honor Guard service will follow the service before the Entombment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved