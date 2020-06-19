Jake Boles
Warsaw, KY - Jake Boles, 65 of Warsaw, KY passed away on June 18, 2020 at UC Hospital. He loved Horses as well as Horseback riding. He was an Army Veteran. Jake was preceded in death by his Parents, Ira Boles and Cora Noble Boles. He is survived by his Sisters, Barbara Thomas and Phyllis Boles; Brothers, Ray Boles, John Boles & Tommy Boles; Several Nieces & Nephews as well as several Great Nieces & Nephews. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the service at 12 noon. An Honor Guard service will follow the service before the Entombment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.