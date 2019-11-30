|
Jalen Watson
Cincinnati - Beloved son of SeanDra Watson and Stacye Powell; loving brother, devoted uncle of Samyah Watson; loving grandson of Theresa Powell-Bivens, Clarence Bivens, Melvin (Anita) Williams and Constance Watson; loved by a host of other family and friends. Visitation, 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at New Prospect Baptist Church, followed by funeral service at 12 noon. Renfro Funeral Services entrusted. Interment, Walnut Hills Cemetery,
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019