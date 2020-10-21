Jamee Myron
Villa Hills - Jamee L. Myron, 61, of Villa Hills, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospice after battling cancer for five years. She worked at Dixie Heights High School in Edgewood prior to her diagnosis in 2015. Jamee had a love of nature, especially birds and plants. Survivors include her daughter, Caitlin G. Myron of Washington, D.C., and son, Hunter S. Myron of Montana, and Jamee's beloved Australian Shepherd, Penny. She was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel H. Nutter, and sister, Elizabeth Hensley Straub. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the amazing health care workers who helped and cared for Jamee. Graveside service is on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Erlanger. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jamee's name are suggested to The Sierra Club, the National Wildlife Foundation, the Smithsonian, or the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
