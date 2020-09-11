James A. Girten
Sayler Park - passed away at his home on Sept. 8, 2020 at the age of 94. Survived by two children: Bruce & wife, Linda, & Denise Frey; grandson: Justin Frey; & long-time friend Virginia English. Jim was a long-time Elder at the Delhi Presbyterian Church in Sayler Park & a pillar of the community. Jim was born Dec. 4, 1925 in Sayler Park on Jersey Ave. & lived & worked his whole life in Sayler Park. He attended Western Hills High School, was a member of the Tridenta Optimy fraternity, the Sunshine Boys & the Sayler Park Football team. He spent two years in the Navy during WWII. He married his high school sweetheart, Evelyn Dill on July 9, 1949. Evelyn taught kindergarten at the Sayler Park Elementary School from 1948-1952. Jim referred to his wife as "Mom" after having their two children. Jim was in the 'newspaper business' from 1946 through the 60's & then in the 60's through 1978, he owned Jim Girten Real Estate brokerage firm. During his real estate career, he sold over 300 pieces of property. Jim owned extensive holdings in Sayler Park & Addiston. He attended the Simon Chase Law School for real estate law. In 1972, it was Jim's idea to develop the Sayler Park Village Council & took an active roll in shaping Sayler Park into the community it is today. After retirement, Jim & Evelyn wintered in Fort Meyers, FL for 6 months each year for thirty years. Jim enjoyed boating and bike riding and attended many bike tours while living in Florida. He also loved to boat on the Ohio River & traveled from Louisville to Pittsburgh & Cincinnati to Frankfort, KY. Evelyn & Jim traveled extensively in 49 states. They didn't make it to Hawaii. Evelyn passed in 2011 & Jim made a memorial gift to the Sayler Park School for a new courtyard in memory of Evelyn Dill Girten. Jim & Evelyn will be missed in the community. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Mon., Sept. 14, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery. If you are unable to attend you can view the live graveside services at https://www.facebook.com/braterwinterfh
