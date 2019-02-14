|
|
James A. Oliver
Blue Ash - Age 75 passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 11, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones after a 9 month long battle with Lung Cancer. James "Ollie" was the beloved father to Kimberly (Michael) Farrell, Green Bay WI; Stephanie (Robert) Evans, Spring TX; J. Scott Oliver (Maria Bentz) Cincinnati, OH. Beloved grandfather to Ashtyn L. Farrell, Eden T. Farrell, Jeffrey J. Wise, Courtney A. Evans, Mason J. Bentz-Oliver and Stella R. Oliver. He is also survived by his sister Mary C. Oelling of Cincinnat, OH. Son of the late James C. and Myrtle L. Oliver. Retired from Cincinnati Police Department after 28 years of service. The family would like to extend thanks and gratitude to Dr. Jay Rissover, Dr. Mark Andolina and Hospice of Cincinnati for their care. Memorial gathering Sunday February 17, from 1:00pm until Memorial Service at 4:00pm both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice Cincinnati. More at www.mrfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019