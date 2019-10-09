Resources
James Ambrose McGrory

James Ambrose McGrory Obituary
James Ambrose McGrory

Cincinnati - Jim McGrory, 89, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, at

St Theresa care center of complications from demetia. He was born December 7, 1929 in Bronx, New York, the son of Bernard and Mary (O'Donnell) McGrory. In 1933 he and his sister Mary traveled to County Donegal, Ireland to live with relatives during the great depression, returning to New York in 1935.

Jim graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School, Bronx, Class of 1947. Following graduation, Jim attended Columbia University where he earned Bachelors and Masters degrees. He served in the U.S. Army as a linguist in post-war Germany. He moved to Cincinnati upon joining the Proctor and Gamble Company as a research chemist. In Cincinnati he met his wife, Ruth Ann Schumacher, as they pursued their passion in community theatre. They were married 47 years at the time of her passing in 2002.

Surviving are his sisters, Mary Dusatko, and Sr. Eileen McGrory, S.C., and sons James (Rose), Bryan, Sean (Amy), Martin (Stephanie), and Kevin (Charlie) McGrory. Jim adored his five grandchildren: Madalen (Jeremiah) Moore, and Michael, Colleen, Mathew and James McGrory, and nieces Kaleen Harrison and Lizanna Dusatko Jim was a performer, a lover of song and story, whose warm tenor was easily recognizable to all who knew him.

Jim showed compassion and kindness to all and wanted to leave this world a better place. Always a man of science, Jim donated his body to the University of Cincinnati. Those who wish to remember Jim in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Cincinnati Chapter www.alz.org/donate/

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lord Christ the King Church, Mt. Lookout, Saturday October 19th at 10:00AM. A celebration of life will follow at The Irish Heritage Center of Cincinnati, 3905 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
