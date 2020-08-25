1/1
James Anthony "Jim" Heise
Alexandria - James "Jim" Anthony Heise, 87, of Alexandria, KY, peacefully passed away on August 22, 2020 at Carmel Manor in Ft. Thomas, KY. Jim attended St. Anthony School in Bellevue and Covington Catholic High School. He served in the army shortly after the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany. He worked 30 years as a union plumber for Local 59. He was a volunteer fireman for many years with the Highland Heights Fire Department. He was a former member of the Bob White Club, where he enjoyed trap shooting. After retiring, he worked maintenance for St. Elizabeth Covington and 10 years for St. Mary Parish, where he enjoyed the children. Jim's greatest joy was his family, where he enjoyed going to his grandchildren's sporting and school events. He also loved traveling with his family. From the moment Jim met his wife Donna, they began their beautiful love story. They were married for 62 wonderful years and modeled their strong faith as they raised their family together. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna (Haeufle) Heise, his parents George and Hilda Heise, his brothers Robert and George Heise, and his son-in-law John Marzullo. Jim is survived by his five daughters: Laurie Marzullo of Alexandria, Lynn (Doug) Green of Russellville, OH, Mary Beth (Dave) Newman of Ft. Thomas, Lisa Myers of Florence, and Jenny (Scott) Rath of Ft. Thomas. 11 grandchildren: Melissa (Todd) Brockman, Kristina (Jeff) Sheehy, Melea Green, Alicia (Joe) Runser, Michael Green, Benton (Megan) Newman, Blake (Allie) Newman, Ashley Myers (Jim Anders), Mason Myers (Taylor Stortz), and Sarah and Hannah Rath. 9 great-grandchildren: Jordyn, Kayley and Faith Brockman; Brinkleigh and Presleigh Sheehy; Pete Newman; Crosley and Berkley Crail; and Colton Myers and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at St. Mary Church, Alexandria, KY on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 12:00 PM. Mass will be live streamed at the following link https://www.facebook.com/St.MaryoftheAssumptionParishAlexandria. Interment with Military Honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Masks are required and social distancing standards will apply. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Cultivating Legacy (capital campaign to build 4 new classrooms & gym), 8246 E. Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001 or to Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Rd, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
