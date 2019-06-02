|
James B Rickard
Evanston - Born 10/7/1931 to the late James B & Gertrude (nee Trautman) Rickard, devoted brother of the late Marian Cutter, Robert J. Rickard, and Gertrude J Winter. Fabulous uncle to James, Charlie, & Tom Cutter, Laurie Mikolajewski, Edward, Andrew, Michael, Robert, & Neil Winter. Lifelong resident of Evanston. Served his country with honor in the US Army. Died 6/1/2019. Mass will be held in the church that his father helped build: St. Cecilia Catholic Church Oakley, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Joseph New Cemetery. Condolences www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019