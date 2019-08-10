Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
James "Jim" Brinkley


1947 - 2019
James "Jim" Brinkley Obituary
James "Jim" Brinkley

Independence - 72 of Independence, Kentucky passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. A veteran of the US Army, Jim served his country during the Vietnam Era. Jim was a member of the Florence Masonic Lodge. He was a car enthusiast and an avid fisherman. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Joie Brinkley. He is also survived by his daughters Julie Brinkley and Jessica Hope (Joe Garen) Brinkley. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 11 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 1 P.M. Burial will follow with military honors in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
