James "Bud" Browning

James "Bud" Browning Obituary
James "Bud" Browning

Harrison - Beloved husband for 65 years of Joan M. (Miller) Browning. Loving father of Debra (Art Koehler) Sellers, Diana (John) Meyer and the late Kenneth James Browning. Devoted grandfather of Jena Meyer, Aaron (Shannon) Meyer and Michael (Meghan) Sellers. Great-grandfather of Aidan James Sellers. Son-in-law of Alfred Sellers. Dear brother of the late Chester Browning. Bud was an avid farmer. Family will receive friends on Monday, July 1 from 5 pm until time of combined funeral and Snow Lodge #193 services at 7 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd. (Harrison). Bud was a member of Snow Lodge # 193 F&AM and the Scottish Rite. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of S.W. Ohio.

neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 29, 2019
