Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crestview Presbyterian Church
9463 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester Township, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestview Presbyterian Church
9463 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester Township, OH
More Obituaries for James Brunskill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Brunskill


1936 - 2019
James Brunskill Obituary
James Brunskill

West Chester, Ohio - James A. Brunskill beloved husband of Shirley A. Brunskill (nee Mason). Loving father of Eric (Nan Paisley) Brunskill, Dana (Stan Litke) Brunskill, Carrie (David Zeleznik) Brunskill and the late James Lee Brunskill. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and his brother Philip Brunskill. Preceded in death by his sister Carol Hill. James was a proud graduate of Toledo University and served is the U.S. Army. Passed away August 30, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Crestview Presbyterian Church 9463 Cincinnati Columbus Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crestview Memorial Garden. Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
