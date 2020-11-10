1/
James C. Lengerich
Delhi - James C. Lengerich , beloved husband of the late Bernice Meyer Lengerich, loving father of Donna (Craig) Johnson and Jim (Peg) Lengerich, devoted grandfather of Craig, Carrie (Jason), Christopher (Lori), Charlie, Cassie (Luke), Maggie (Tramel), Alex (Vicki) Andrew (Emma) and Emily, great grandfather of Cade, Juliete, Jaycie, Josie, Jarod, Jacob, Connor, Brynn, Corbin, Claire and Aiden, brother of Tom Lengerich. Retired Milk Man and retired from the family construction business. Died, Monday, November 9, 2020 age 92. Relatives and friends are invited to the funeral mass, Friday, 11 AM, Our Lady of Victory Church. Social Distancing is expected. Masks are required. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. No Flowers. Please make donations to Our Lady of Victory School Tuition Fund, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati (45233). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
